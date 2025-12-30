Police respond to shots fired, assault outside South Hills Village Mall; suspects in custody

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A large police presence is responding to reports of shots being fired and an assault outside the South Hills Village Mall.

Bethel Park Police said they were called to the AMC Theatre at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said they found a man who had been assaulted and evidence of an unknown number of shots fired when they arrived.

Ultimately, police found that no one was hit by gunfire.

The Bethel Park Police Department said multiple suspects fled the scene but were taken into custody by neighboring South Hills police departments.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police say.

