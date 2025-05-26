2 people injured after shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Duquesne.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the 600 block of Catherine Street at 10:09 p.m. Sunday night.

2 people were taken to a hospital, investigators say.

The Allegheny County Police Department confirmed a shooting investigation is happening at that location.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

