2 people injured after shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Duquesne.
Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the 600 block of Catherine Street at 10:09 p.m. Sunday night.
2 people were taken to a hospital, investigators say.
The Allegheny County Police Department confirmed a shooting investigation is happening at that location.
