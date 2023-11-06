Local

Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl, could be in Dormont area

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Scott Township police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to a Facebook post, the girl was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday on Arla Drive near the Scott and Greentree border.

Police said the girl is not familiar with the area. She is believed to be wearing a black jacket and a black Champion backpack with pink and gray New Balance shoes.

She is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

The most recent information police received is that she was in the Dormont Area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

