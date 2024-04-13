Police searching for missing elderly Fayette County man

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Fayette County are asking for help finding a missing elderly man.

Pennsylvania State Police Belle Vernon says Anthony Decenzo, 82, left his home to look at real estate properties on Friday and has not returned. Police tried to ping his phone but have been unsuccessful.

Decenzo was last seen wearing blue jeans and a denim jacket and driving a cream-colored Cadillac STS. Police say he was last believed to be on State Route 166.

Anyone who sees Decenzo or knows where he is should call Pennsylvania State Police.

