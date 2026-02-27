Police seize drugs, stolen gun from Penn Hills home; 2 people in custody

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police officers seized drugs and a stolen gun from a Penn Hills home on Friday morning.

Allegheny County and Penn Hills police, as well as Pennsylvania State Parole, executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Idlewood Road.

There, detectives seized:

A stolen AR-15-style rifle

More than 100 bricks of fentanyl

Half a kilogram of cocaine

2 ounces crack cocaine

2.2 lbs of marijuana

About $15,000 in cash

Two people were taken into custody as part of the investigation, Allegheny County police say. Charges are pending.

