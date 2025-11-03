Local

Police supervisors reviewing officers’ response and report of car that drove into home

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh family says they’re not getting answers after a woman drove into their home, doing so much damage that part of the house was condemned.

This happened early Saturday morning on Perrott Avenue in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. The family said they haven’t heard from the driver or police, so they’re turning to Channel 11 to get answers.

