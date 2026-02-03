Police warn residents of scam circulating South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police want South Park Township residents to be aware of a scam happening in their community.

The South Park Township Police Department announced on Tuesday that residents have reported receiving calls from 412-426-3870, where the caller claims that the victim has an active arrest warrant.

Police said the scammer will pose as someone from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office or South Park police. They also tell victims they owe Allegheny County $5,000.

Officers say this is a scam and encourage anyone who receives a call like this not to talk to the caller and to hang up immediately. The call should then be reported to the South Park Police Department.

Police also issued a reminder that authorities will never ask for money over the phone, request gift cards, wire transfers or immediate payment. They emphasized to never share personal or financial information over the phone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group