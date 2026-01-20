Police in Washington trying to identify suspects accused in international fraud incident

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The City of Washington Police Department is asking for help from the public while investigating a fraud incident.

The department says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 at a business on Jefferson Avenue.

Investigators say two men first tried to purchase more than $400 worth of merchandise, instructing the cashier to manually enter credit card numbers instead of using a physical card. They left and re-entered the business, again attempting to make another purchase of more than $400, this time with a different card number.

As that second transaction was being processed, police say the business was contacted by someone who lives in another country, saying their card had just been used without authorization. Because of this call, both transactions were voided and most of the merchandise was returned.

Investigators think the men possess stolen credit card numbers that they are “actively attempting to use” as the legitimate cardholders don’t live in the United States.

Businesses are being urged not to accept card numbers for payment, but rather only take physical cards or tap-to-pay.

Police are currently working to identify the men involved and the vehicle they’re driving, which was seen along Meadow Avenue toward Third Street after leaving the business.

Those who live or work in the 600 Block of Jefferson Avenue, Meadow Avenue, and Third Street are asked to review surveillance footage from the time of the incident for any vehicle matching the one seen on surveillance video the department released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brady Stallings at 724-223-4225 or by email at bstallings@washingtonpa.us and reference incident number P26005499.

