Pollock buys Streets of Cranberry from the Davis Companies

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Herky Pollock’s retail investments now extend into what is likely Pittsburgh’s hottest suburban trade area.

Pollock, an executive vice president in the Pittsburgh office of CBRE, announced that he and Regional Development Partners have bought the Streets of Cranberry, a shopping center in Cranberry Township totaling about 107,000 square feet.

Pollock’s Streets of Cranberry LP bought it for $32.15 million from Boston-based the Davis Cos. Davis is led by Squirrel Hill native Jonathan Davis and is the firm that bought and successfully renovated the Union Trust Building downtown.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group