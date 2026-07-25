Pittsburgh man sentenced to decades in prison for child sex trafficking, exploitation

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to decades in prison for child sex trafficking and exploitation.

James Clark, 39, of Carrick, was sentenced Monday in federal court to 360 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. He must also comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Clark was previously convicted of one count of child sex trafficking and six counts of child sexual exploitation.

Prosecutors say Clark housed a runaway girl and took sexually explicit photos of her, also trafficking her to another person so she could stay at Clark’s home.

The case was part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 to fight child sexual abuse.

If you or someone you know is the victim of human trafficking, you can call the FBI, local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) toll-free at 1-888-373-7888. You can also submit a tip to the NHTRC online by clicking here.

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