Pop-up Downtown Beer Garden returns to U.S. Steel Tower Plaza

PITTSBURGH — The pop-up Downtown Beer Garden returns to the U.S. Steel Tower Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Braddock-based Brew Gentlemen will once again serve up craft beers, and live music will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, featuring a variety of local artists. Games like corn hole and ladder ball will also be available in the plaza throughout the summer.

A beach-themed Summer Kick-off Event will be held June 6 featuring live music by Steel City Calypso and food service by Wiener World. The Pirate Parrot will appear and there will be Pirates giveaways.

For a schedule of entertainers, click here.

