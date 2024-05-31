Popular Greensburg ice cream shop opening 2nd location in Allegheny County

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Popular ice cream shop Tastyland, which has served the Greensburg community since 1950, announced it’s opening a second location in Allegheny County.

The new location will be at the former Pro Bike + Run store in Monroeville at 4030 Willian Penn Highway near the mall.

No official opening date has been announced but in a Facebook post, the shop said it will be a “process” as it has around eight to 12 months of permits and construction.

“We have big plans for it to make it special for our community!!,” they added in the post.

