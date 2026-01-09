Popular Oakland bar closing after over 40 years of business

PITTSBURGH — A popular Oakland bar is closing its doors after over four decades of business.

Hemingway’s Cafe announced on Thursday that it will be closing its doors in May.

The bar has been open since 1983. The owners say, it has been much more than a bar to the community and University of Pittsburgh students.

“It’s been a home, a meeting place, and an Oakland staple for generations of students, alumni, locals, and friends at the heart of the University of Pittsburgh,” Hemingway’s Cafe said. We are incredibly sad to be closing this chapter, but we are deeply grateful for over 40 years of memories, laughter, late nights, friendships, and traditions shared within these walls."

The business will be selling limited merchandise as it prepares to close.

They encourage previous visitors to share their favorite stories, photos and memories with them. They will have pictures on the walls.

They invite everyone to come in for a last shot pitcher before doors close.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOWmerchandise

©2026 Cox Media Group