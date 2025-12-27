Popular Pittsburgh donut shop finds new home, hopes to reopen soon

PITTSBURGH — A popular Pittsburgh donut shop could reopen soon.

Better-Maid Donuts has been closed since July, when the shop could not come to an agreement with its landlord on Steuben Street in Crafton Heights.

In a new update released on social media, Better-Maid said it initially planned to move to the West End, but ultimately decided that a building purchased in that area was not financially viable.

Instead, the donut shop found a space to lease at 2102 Greentree Road.

“It will take us some time to get up and running, but we hope to see you all very soon,” the shop said in an Instagram post.

