PITTSBURGH — A shuttered Pittsburgh music venue is reopening Thursday with a new owner.

Club Cafe on the South Side is holding a four-day grand reopening celebration, with live music from more than 20 acts.

Music management company Keystone Artist Connect bought the cafe in April, seven months after it closed.

