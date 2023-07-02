Local

Porch collapses in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North

By WPXI.com News Staff

Porch collapse A porch collapsed on a home along Monticello Street in the city's Homewood North neighborhood.

PITTSBURGH — Police and fire crews were called to Homewood North for a porch collapse Sunday morning.

The porch collapsed on a home in the 7300 block of Monticello Street around 11:24 a.m.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The entire porch appeared to come off the multi-story building and land on the ground below.

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more details.

