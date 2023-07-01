Local

Man dead, woman critically injured in Uniontown shooting

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Fayette County Map Fayette County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a shooting in Uniontown on Saturday.

According to investigators, first responders were called to the scene along Pershing Court at 2:16 p.m.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates as we receive them.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No one is in custody at this time. Police are in the process of interviewing witnesses.

