Portion of PRT’s Red Line to close for ‘safety-critical’ project

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced a nearly two-week closure of part of its rail system.

In a release, PRT says a portion of the Red Line will be closed between Tuesday and July 19 for a “safety-critical” project near Dawn Station.

Crews will replace certain tracks that have been in service since 1982. The goal is to ensure safe, reliable service for decades to come, PRT says.

Red Line service will be stopped between Westfield Station and South Hills Junction during the project.

Other Service Options

A Red Line Rail Shuttle will operate inbound and outbound between Westfield and Overbrook Junction.

Below are different ways PRT says you can catch a ride.

Riders traveling inbound to downtown Pittsburgh between Overbrook Junction and Westfield stations:

Take the outbound Red Line Shuttle to Overbrook Junction

Walk a short distance to Willow Station

Board any Blue, Silver or detoured Red Line train into the city

Riders traveling outbound from the city to Castle Shannon, Mount Lebanon, Dormont, or Beechview:

Use any outbound Blue, Silver, or Red Line car from the city

Travel to Willow Station

Walk to the inbound platform of Overbrook Junction

And ride the inbound Red Line Rail Shuttle to those communities.

Riders traveling outbound to South Hills destinations:

Use the Red Line Shuttle to Overbrook Junction

Then board regular service

Stop Closures

PRT announced the following Dawn Avenue stop closures:

The Dawn Avenue bus stop on the South Busway will be closed during the project

The busway ramp from West Liberty Avenue and the stairway to Dawn Avenue will also be closed

Unfortunately, due to space constraints, no temporary stop can be safely provided in this area

Riders should seek alternate transportation options

PRT encourages riders to contact customer service with any questions by calling (412) 442-2000, on X at @PghTransitCare or through live chat on PRT’s website.

