Portion of the T’s Silver Line will close for 4 days next week for maintenance projects

A portion of Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s Silver Line will close for four days next week to allow crews to conduct three separate maintenance projects.

The closure will affect the section of the Silver Line between Washington Junction and Lytle Station. The temporary service disruption will begin with the start of service on Monday and continue through the start of service on Friday, June 19.

During the closure, bus shuttles will operate to replace rail service between Washington Junction and Lytle Station. A separate rail shuttle will run between Lytle Station and Library Station for passengers. Hillcrest Station will be fully closed to passengers while the work is underway, but all other stations along the affected route will remain operational.

PRT crews plan to replace ties and sections of the rail. They will also secure power lines and trim trees as part of the maintenance work.

This announcement comes after two trees came down onto the Silver Line this week, disrupting service during the morning commute.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group