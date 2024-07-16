Portion of West Carson Street in Pittsburgh closed after water main break

PITTSBURGH — A portion of West Carson Street in Pittsburgh is closed following a water main break on Monday.

The road is shut down between the West End Bridge ramp and the Smithfield Street Bridge.

PWSA said the water main break has been fixed, but they are preparing the road for paving.

The work is expected to be completed late day on Tuesday. PWSA said the road should be back open by 11 p.m.

Public Safety officials said police are directing traffic, but drivers should anticipate longer evening commute times.

