Brownsville Area School District starts new policy banning cellphone access for students

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Another local school district will start a new ban on cellphones in the classroom.

Brownsville Area School District’s new electronic devices policy is for grades six through 12.

Students will be required to place their phones, watches, and other personal devices into special pouches during the school day.

Parents are asked to contact the office if they need to reach their child.

The new policy starts on Monday.

Brownsville joins Penn Hills, Sto Rox and Washington schools, which have also banned phones in classrooms.

