Postal worker robbed of master key in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A postal worker was the target of a robbery in East Liberty Friday afternoon.

It happened just after noon in the 100 block of North Negley Avenue.

The letter carrier told police he was approached by two men when he stopped to put gas in his mail van. The two suspects reportedly made small talk with him before demanding that he hand over his “arrow” key, which is a type of universal or master key used by the postal service to unlock most mail or collection boxes.

Police said the postal worker handed over the key. No one was hurt and no weapon was seen during the robbery.

The suspects are described as being in their early 20s, wearing black sweatshirts and blue jeans and driving a black sedan with heavy tint in the back window.

Pittsburgh police are assisting the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call Pittsburgh Police or 911.

