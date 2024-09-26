Potato Patch Fries with mealworms? Kennywood to hold 2nd annual Phantom’s Worm Eating Challenge

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood announced it will hold its Phantom’s Worm Eating Contest for the second year.

The park said 15 people will be randomly selected to compete by eating a whole order of Potato Patch fries topped with cheese and 15 live mealworms.

The contest will take place on Friday, Oct. 11. Each participant will receive two tickets for Phantom Fall Fest and a commemorative t-shirt. The winners will receive a 2025 Gold Season Pass.

Are you at least 18 and interested in signing up? Click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group