Power outage causes sewage overflow at local plant, people asked to avoid waterways for 2 days

People are asked to stay out of Allegheny County waterways for the next 48 hours after a power outage caused a sewage overflow.

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority issued a statement Friday night saying the wastewater treatment plant on Preble Avenue in Marshall-Shadeland experienced a full power loss between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

During those two hours, the plant was unable to process wastewater, which caused its wet well to fill up and overflow.

“As with other overflow events, this resulted in a discharge into the river,” ALCOSAN said.

As a result, people are encouraged to limit their contact with river water for recreational use, including boating, fishing and water skiing for the next two days.

Duquesne Light has since restored power to the facility.

ALCOSAN said it will monitor the situation and provide updates as they are made available.

