Powerball jackpot grows to $1.1 billion

PITTSBURGH — The Powerball jackpot keeps on rising!

No one matched all five white balls — 1, 28, 31, 57, 58 — and the red Powerball — 16 — drawn on Saturday night. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

As a result, the estimated jackpots hit $1.1 billion for Monday’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $503.4 million — the sixth-largest in Powerball history and second-largest of 2025.

Monday’s drawing also sets the game record for most consecutive drawings in a single jackpot cycle, at 43.

“This jackpot streak is bringing people together to dream big during this festive time of year,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO.

Even though no one took home the jackpot on Saturday, Powerball players should still check their tickets carefully, since seven tickets won over $1 million or more.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, one lucky winner who bought a ticket in the state nabbed $2 million by matching all five white balls and using Power Play. Three others earned $50,000 by matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

If someone scores the jackpot on Monday, they can choose an annuity or a lump sum payment.

According to Powerball officials, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

