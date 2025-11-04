PR giant HAVAS Red relocates Pittsburgh office after decades downtown

PITTSBURGH — HAVAS Red is relocating its Pittsburgh office from downtown to East Liberty after decades in the central business district.

The public relations agency expects to settle into its new space at 6022 Penn Avenue on Nov. 13. It signed a seven-year lease in the building and will occupy more than 3,000 square feet.

HAVAS Red’s roots here go back 49 years. Lesley Sillaman, U.S. managing director, is based in Pittsburgh. She said the move reflects its commitment to Pittsburgh’s future by evolving with its innovation economy.

“East Liberty is where the city’s next chapter is being written — at the intersection of technology, culture and community — and we’re excited to grow here," Sillaman said.

