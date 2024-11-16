Presents meant for 2-year-old boy stolen off front porch in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Porch pirates stole presents meant for a 2-year-old in Ambridge.

The little boy’s mother told Channel 11 she feels upset and violated after the incident.

“This man snatched my baby’s presents. I was not happy,” Treshele Bronaugh said.

Her son Enzo turned 2 on Friday. His great-grandmother sent presents through the mail and texted Bronaugh to make sure she’d received them.

“When it wasn’t there, that’s when I asked my landlord for surveillance cameras and realized it was stolen.”

One video shows a man walking up, snatching a box and running away. Another view from across the street shows that man getting out of a white SUV, walking down the sidewalk and ducking under Bronaugh’s windows before taking the package.

A third video, taken just before the theft, shows a woman get out of the same white SUV and deliver food to one of Bronaugh’s neighbors.

“My hands were shaking, I felt my face get red and I was in shock. It was so quick,” she said. “It looks like they were professionals and that it might be something that they do.”

All of this happened while Bronaugh was in her apartment. She says she’s been in touch with Ambridge police and has a message for the porch pirates.

“If they’re watching this right now, the best thing you can do is just donate it to someone that needs it,” Bronaugh said.

She also has advice for anyone expecting a package.

“I would tell people to be careful leaving packages. Always send it to a secure location.”

The Better Business Bureau also has suggestions for protecting packages this holiday season.

Don’t leave unattended packages. If you can’t be home, ask neighbors if they mind holding on to packages for you.

Ship to store, storefront or post office box.

Use a security camera.

Require a signature.

Opt-in to notifications. Most retailers will provide tracking details with links to delivery services. Opt-in to shipping-related emails.

