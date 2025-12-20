PREVIEW: Can the Penguins snap their 7-game losing streak against the Canadiens?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

A seven-game winless streak has engulfed the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-10-9). The team has been stuck on 14 wins since Dec. 4, and has squandered a half dozen leads since then. With the fabled hot dogs and history awaiting, the Penguins visit the Montreal Canadiens (18-12-4) at Centre Bell.

Montreal completed a late-night trade on Friday, just before the holiday roster freeze, acquiring disgruntled center Philip Danault from the LA Kings. The move shored up Montreal’s lineup, which has been short on centers.

Montreal is 3-1-1 in their last five games, beginning with a solid drubbing of the Penguins on Dec. 11 at PPG Paints Arena. Montreal smoked the Penguins behind rookie goalie Jacob Fowler, who made his NHL debut.

