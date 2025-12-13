PREVIEW: Day after big trade, Penguins take on Sharks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ (14-8-7) goaltending situation underwent a major change Friday when the team traded Tristan Jarry and Sam Poulin to the Edmonton Oilers for their struggling goalie Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak (and a 2029 second-round pick). After a rough loss Thursday, the Penguins need to reverse course as they host the San Jose Sharks (15-14-3) Saturday.

The Penguins’ recent hard luck became a bad performance Thursday when they lost to the Montreal Canadiens 4-2. The team was never in the game, struggling to connect on passes and generate momentum, until the final 10 minutes of the game.

The San Jose Sharks have won two of their last games (1-2-1) and are merely two points behind the Penguins and have one more win. The rebuilding franchise lead by 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith is now a competitive team.

