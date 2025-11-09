PREVIEW: Hello Murashov? Penguins Game 17 vs. Kings

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-3) will complete the second of their weekend back-to-backs on Sunday when they host the LA Kings (6-5-4) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 2 p.m.

The game will almost certainly be the NHL debut for goalie prospect Sergei Murashov, who has dominated AHL competition at just 21 years old. Murashov was the Penguins’ fourth-round pick in 2022.

