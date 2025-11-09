PREVIEW: Hello Murashov? Penguins Game 17 vs. Kings

Local

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Columbus Blue Jackets v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Sergei Murashov #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins tends to the crease before the start of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG PAINTS Arena on September 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-4-3) will complete the second of their weekend back-to-backs on Sunday when they host the LA Kings (6-5-4) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 2 p.m.

The game will almost certainly be the NHL debut for goalie prospect Sergei Murashov, who has dominated AHL competition at just 21 years old. Murashov was the Penguins’ fourth-round pick in 2022.

