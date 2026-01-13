PREVIEW: Injury changes Penguins lineup as the prepare to host Lightning

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-9) will get some help back in their lineup, but will need it as they also got some bad injury news that will hamper the Penguins’ top-three-ranked power play as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

The Penguins will get Bryan Rust back in the lineup (unless something changes between the morning skate and warm-up). However, the team also learned that defenseman Erik Karlsson will be out for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury.

As a result, coach Dan Muse shuffled the defense pairs at the morning skate.

The Penguins are in the midst of an especially arid dry spell. They lost both games over the weekend, scoring a combined one goal. They lost 1-0 Sunday to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group