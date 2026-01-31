Local

PREVIEW: Mike Sullivan returns! Penguins to take on Rangers, honor 2016 Stanley Cup-winning team

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Canadiens Penguins Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates to his bench after scoring a goal that tied him with former Penguins player Mario Lemieux for the team's all-time points leader, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montréal Canadiens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

A big winning streak, honoring past champions, a returning coach, and perfect hockey weather. The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-14-11) have won five in a row and have points in eight straight, claiming second place in the Metro Division. It is a big day as they host former coach Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers (22-27-6) at PPG Paints Arena Saturday.

The puck drops just after 3:30 p.m for a national TV audience, and the Penguins are honoring the 2016 Stanley Cup championship team. The 2016 team also includes Sullivan, who coached the Penguins for nearly 10 years.

The Penguins are on a heater. From middling in the playoff fight to solidly in a good spot, the team’s 12-2-2 run since the holiday break has firmly established its chances. As of Jan. 31, the Penguins have an 84.2% chance to make the postseason, according to Moneypuck.com.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read