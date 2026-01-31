PREVIEW: Mike Sullivan returns! Penguins to take on Rangers, honor 2016 Stanley Cup-winning team

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

A big winning streak, honoring past champions, a returning coach, and perfect hockey weather. The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-14-11) have won five in a row and have points in eight straight, claiming second place in the Metro Division. It is a big day as they host former coach Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers (22-27-6) at PPG Paints Arena Saturday.

The puck drops just after 3:30 p.m for a national TV audience, and the Penguins are honoring the 2016 Stanley Cup championship team. The 2016 team also includes Sullivan, who coached the Penguins for nearly 10 years.

The Penguins are on a heater. From middling in the playoff fight to solidly in a good spot, the team’s 12-2-2 run since the holiday break has firmly established its chances. As of Jan. 31, the Penguins have an 84.2% chance to make the postseason, according to Moneypuck.com.

