PREVIEW: Old habits roar day before Penguins game 29 bx. Maple Leafs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-12-4) had won four in a row until an ugly loss Friday against the New York Rangers not only snapped their streak but was a blunt reminder of some terrible habits. The Penguins’ task Saturday will not be easy as they face the talented and surging Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-3) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins were in the game until the final minutes in their 4-2 loss to New York at Madison Square Garden. The Penguins scored the first goal but yielded the tying goal less than 90 seconds later. The Penguins rallied to tie the game 2-2 after Philip Tomasino scored in the third period, but … wait for it … yielded the game-winning goal less than 90 seconds later.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group