PREVIEW: Penguins’ chase for a playoff spot continues against injured Panthers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The chase is coming to its conclusion. The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-22-16) are chasing their first playoff spot since 2022, and their magic number is now just eight points. However, they have a weekend war awaiting them as they host the Florida Panthers (37-35-3) for a two game set at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins are solid favorites today according to the FanDuel odds, going off at -215 on the Moneyline. Florida’s season has been derailed by injuries, and more injuries. The complete injury list is staggering.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida squad is embracing its role as spoilers. After injuries to Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, and several others, sidetracked their season, Florida has beaten the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators in succession.

Florida doesn’t need wins; they want them for their own satisfaction.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group