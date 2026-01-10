PREVIEW: Penguins coming in hot against Flames

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-12-9) have won six in a row, most of which have been commanding victories. They have the sixth-best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference and currently hold a playoff spot as the Eastern Conference begins to separate. The red-hot Penguins face the Calgary Flames in an afternoon tilt Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins were in control for most of Thursday’s 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Goalie Stuart Skinner engaged the crowd, who chanted “Stu!” for every puck touch as he stopped 27 of 28 shots.

The game was also a potential marker of change as Ben Kindel was the second-line center with Evgeni Malkin on the wing. It was Malkin’s first game since Dec. 4 as he recovered from a shoulder injury, and he scored his ninth goal of the season on a second-period 5v3 power play.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group