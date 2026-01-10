Local

PREVIEW: Penguins coming in hot against Flames

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Devils Penguins Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins' Erik Karlsson (65) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-12-9) have won six in a row, most of which have been commanding victories. They have the sixth-best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference and currently hold a playoff spot as the Eastern Conference begins to separate. The red-hot Penguins face the Calgary Flames in an afternoon tilt Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins were in control for most of Thursday’s 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Goalie Stuart Skinner engaged the crowd, who chanted “Stu!” for every puck touch as he stopped 27 of 28 shots.

The game was also a potential marker of change as Ben Kindel was the second-line center with Evgeni Malkin on the wing. It was Malkin’s first game since Dec. 4 as he recovered from a shoulder injury, and he scored his ninth goal of the season on a second-period 5v3 power play.

