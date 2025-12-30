PREVIEW: Penguins face crucial test as Hurricanes come to town

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

While there is a snow cyclone bearing down on the Midwest, the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-12-9) will have the Carolina Hurricanes bearing down on them. The Penguins’ tormentors visit PPG Paints Arena for a crucial test of the shaky Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have won two of three after a disastrous eight-game winless streak, though the visions of a terribly sloppy loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the final game before the holiday break still dance in their heads.

The Penguins beat the hapless Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 Sunday at the United Center. Justin Brazeau had a hat trick. Bryan Rust scored a pair, and Anthony Mantha and Noel Acciari each lit the lamp.

