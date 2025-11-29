PREVIEW: Penguins host struggling Maple Leafs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-6-5) have won two in a row and have points in three straight, including a comeback win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime Friday. The Penguins host the surprisingly next-to-last-place Toronto Maple Leafs (10-11-3) Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins were admittedly pretty awful for most of the first two periods Friday against Columbus, but a few words in the locker room and a bit of resolve turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 OT win; the Penguins’ first extra-time win this season.

The team had been 0-2 in OT and 0-3 in shootouts before the game.

Toronto has been riding the struggle bus, and if not for the perennially struggling Buffalo Sabres, they would be in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto’s last regulation win was Nov. 5. Since last Saturday, they’ve lost to their arch-rival Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals in regulation, and beaten Columbus in OT

