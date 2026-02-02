PREVIEW: Penguins look to keep momentum during final home game before Olympic break

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (28-14-11) hope to keep their January steamroll going. After climbing into second place and solidly into a playoff spot through their 13-2-2 run since Dec. 27, the Penguins go marching into February Monday against the Ottawa Senators (26-21-7) at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have won six in a row and have points in nine straight, setting season highs for both.

In the standings, the Penguins are solidly in second place in the Metro Division, leading the New York Islanders by two points, with two games in hand. The Penguins trail the first-place Carolina Hurricanes by seven points, but have two games in hand, making the potential difference only three points.

Ottawa is rejuvenated after a mid-season meltdown that saw them drop in the standings and be forced to deal with wild public rumors about their personal lives, and the personal life of goalie Linus Ullmark, who had taken a personal leave to deal with mental health issues.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group