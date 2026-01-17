PREVIEW: Penguins need another strong performance against inspired Blue Jackets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (22-14-10) ended their three-game winless streak with a breakout offensive performance Thursday and need to continue their run of strong performances if they want to keep pace in the quickening Eastern Conference playoff race. The Penguins host the new-coach-inspired Columbus Blue Jackets (21-19-7) at PPG Paints Arena Saturday.

The Penguins unloaded on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. After scoring just two goals in their previous three games, the Penguins scored a pair of first-period goals en route to soundly beating Philadelphia 6-3.

Columbus has been spurred by a surprising move behind the bench as general manager Don Waddell terminated Dean Evason in favor of Rick Bowness, who has a contract only for the rest of the season.

Columbus has won three in a row and beat the Vancouver Canucks in Columbus, 4-1, on Thursday.

