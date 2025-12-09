PREVIEW: Penguins start homestand against Ducks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Despite playing fewer games than most NHL teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-6) have already played more road games than any other. They have played just 12 home games and 15 road games, including one of each in Sweden. They finally post up at home for a couple of weeks, beginning with the much-improved Anaheim Ducks (18-10-1) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m., following Mr. Jeff Jimmerson singing the National Anthem.

The Penguins claimed five of six points on their three-game road trip through Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, and Dallas. In fact, they were less than two minutes away from a perfect three-for-three until Dallas generated momentum with the extra attacker. D-man Miro Heiskanen blasted a shot through traffic to tie the game 2-2, and Dallas won in a shootout.

