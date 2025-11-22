PREVIEW: Pitt takes on Georgia Tech in pivotal conference game

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

The race for the ACC championship is scorching hot as Pitt takes on No. 16 Georgia Tech in a pivotal conference game with both teams fighting for a title game appearance.

Pitt stands at 7-3 overall with a 5-1 mark in ACC play. If Pitt wins out, and receives a little bit of help, the Panthers will return to Charlotte for the first time since 2021. A Pitt win would also put Georgia Tech’s championship hopes in peril.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in conference. The matchup against Pitt wraps up Georgia Tech’s conference slate, and a win would secure a spot in the championship game.

It’s the first time that the Panthers and Yellow Jackets have met since the 2022 season, when Georgia Tech defeated Pitt 26-21. Pitt won the previous four meetings. Georgia Tech has not beaten Pitt at home since 2017.

