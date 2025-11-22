Pitt’s Desmond Reid to miss Georgia Tech game

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Pitt’s challenge of beating No. 16 Georgia Tech got more difficult as they’ll be without star running back Desmond Reid.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> PREVIEW: Pitt takes on Georgia Tech in pivotal conference game

This doesn’t come as a surprise, considering the way Reid walked off the field after re-injuring his ankle last Saturday against Notre Dame.

Unfortunately for Pitt, Reid has not been able to get that ankle completely healthy after originally injuring it in the West Virginia game.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group