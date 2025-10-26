PREVIEW: Steelers look to bounce back against Packers during Sunday Night Football on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — This article was originally published on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to bounce back after an ugly loss while hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium.

BETTING LINES

Latest lines: Steelers +3, Steelers -118, over/under 45.5

STEELERS INJURY UPDATES

Starting center Zach Frazier is questionable to play with a left calf injury suffered last Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III will return after missing two games with a shoulder injury.

STEELERS-PACKERS SERIES

The Packers lead the overall series against the Steelers, 20-17, but all of the recent Packers wins against the Steelers have come at Lambeau Field or on a neutral site.

