PREVIEW: Steelers need to upset Lions to stay ahead in AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to put themselves into a commanding position in the AFC North with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, while a loss will let the Baltimore Ravens back in the door to try to make a winner-take-all Week 18 game in Pittsburgh.

BETTING LINES

Latest NFL lines: Steelers +7.5, Steelers +320, over/under 52.5

AFC NORTH STANDINGS

Team Record Conf AFC North AFCN Head to Head Pittsburgh Steelers 8-6 7-3 3-1 W: CLE, CIN, at BAL

L: at CIN Baltimore Ravens 7-7 5-5 3-2 W: at CLE, CLE, at CIN

L: CIN, PIT Cincinnati Bengals 4-10 4-6 3-2 W: CLE, PIT, at BAL

L: at PIT, BAL Cleveland Browns 3-11 2-7 0-4 L: CIN, at BAL, at PIT, BAL

THE LAST TIME

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions played to a 16-16 tie at Heinz Field on Nov. 14, 2021. Pat Freiermuth fumbled the ball with 15 seconds left in overtime with the Steelers driving and in Chris Boswell field goal range, allowing the Lions to escape with a draw.

STEELERS-LIONS SERIES

The tie was a blip in the history between the teams, as the Steelers had won the previous five in a row are 13-2-1 in the last 16 games between the teams. That followed a period of Detroit dominance in the 1950s, when the Lions went 6-0-1 from 1950 to 1962.

