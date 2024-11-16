PREVIEW: Tension builds ahead of Penguins Game 20 vs. Sharks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-10-3) are fighting to stay relevant as losses pile up and NHL trade rumors mount. It will be the first time the league gets a look at Penguins captain Sidney Crosby vs. Morgan Celebrini as the Penguins get what should be a winnable game against the road-weary and rebuilding San Jose Sharks (5-10-3) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

It’s the first time that 2005 first-overall pick Crosby has faced the 2024 first-overall pick Celebrini.

