PREVIEW: Will the Penguins sweep their road trip out west?

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

If there is a trap game on the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ (25-14-11) schedule, this is it. The Penguins have won the first three games on the four-game western Canada road trip, and done so in convincing ways, but they’ll face the wounded and quickly sinking to the bottom Vancouver Canucks (17-29-5) Sunday at the Rogers Arena.

The Penguins hammered the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 Thursday at Rogers Place. From the opening drop, the Penguins played with intent and direction, catching the wandering Edmonton crew flat-footed. Even as Edmonton began to rally in the first and second periods, it was the Penguins who flexed their offensive game.

The Penguins have sole possession of second place in the Metro Division and are four points ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers, who are out of playoff seeds and in fourth place in the Metro.

