PREVIEW: Will the Steelers finally get a primetime win this season?

The 2025 season has not been kind to the Pittsburgh Steelers in prime time. The Steelers are 0-3 in prime time so far this season, with one loss on Thursday Night Football and two losses on Sunday Night Football. They’ll try their hand at Monday Night Football this week, with a home date against the Miami Dolphins.

BETTING LINES

Latest NFL lines: Steelers -3, Steelers -166, over/under 42.5

AFC NORTH STANDINGS

Team Record Conf AFC North AFCN Head to Head Pittsburgh Steelers 7-6 6-3 3-1 W: CLE, CIN, at BAL

L: at CIN Baltimore Ravens 7-7 5-5 3-2 W: at CLE, CLE, at CIN

L: CIN, PIT Cincinnati Bengals 4-10 4-6 3-2 W: CLE, PIT, at BAL

L: at PIT, BAL Cleveland Browns 3-11 2-7 0-4 L: CIN, at BAL, at PIT, BAL

STEELERS-DOLPHINS SERIES

This will be the 30th meeting all-time between the Steelers and Dolphins, and the series has been razor-tight, with the Steelers owning 15 victories and Dolphins 14. The Dolphins have won three of the last five meetings, upsetting a trend that had Pittsburgh as the dominate team, wining five in a row from 2004 to 2010.

