‘Pride means everything to us’: Thosuands march in Pittsburgh’s Pride Parade

PITTSBURGH — The first day of June kicks off Pride Month in Pittsburgh and other cities nationwide.

The 2024 Pittsburgh Pride March and Parade drew large crowds across the Andy Warhol Bridge on Saturday.

This parade is all about celebrating love, freedom and LGBTQ+ rights.

“Pride means everything to us, it’s like our Super Bowl,” said Linnea Drenning, the Central Outreach Wellness Center marketing coordinator.

“It feels great, it feels like we are part of the community and everyone is here for the same reason, you feel connected to everyone,” said parade-goer Amanda Wenke.

From area political leaders to pets decorated in pride colors, everyone came out to show unity and support.

“It’s exciting, Pittsburgh is on fire and we are here to celebrate Pittsburgh pride; love is love. Pennsylvania is a place where everyone can be who they choose to be. That’s what we are here fighting for today,” said Lt. Governor Austin Davis.

Central Outreach of Pittsburgh took the opportunity to make special t-shirts paying tribute to Marsha P. Johnson, a black transgender woman who led the gay rights movement back in 1969.

“This is the Marsha P. Johnson famous headband that you know she wore and we wouldn’t have pride without her and so we are super proud and honored to be able to wear these and celebrate pride and celebrate her,” said Jason Nunez, of Central Outreach Wellness Center

Along with the celebration, Central Outreach offers services for the homeless or anyone in need.

“We are getting out in the community. We are getting in the parks, we are partnering with other teams,” Nunez said.

Amanda Wenke comes every year to support friends in the LGBTQ community. This year she brought her daughter.

“A lot of kids grow up and don’t feel supported by their parents, so I definitely want to be that for my daughter and the new generation,” Wenke said.

Central Outreach compiled a list of all pride activities in the communities it serves. Some of the events include:

June 2: Pittsburgh Pride continues in Bloomfield

June 8: Wheeling Pride in Heritage Port Park

June 15: Columbus Pride

June 15: Mount Oliver Pride

June 28: Pride and Joy at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh

Click here to learn more about Central Outreach Wellness Center in Pittsburgh.

