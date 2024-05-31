Local

Pittsburgh Three Rivers Arts Festival employee hospitalized after propane tank explodes, causes fire

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after a propane tank exploded and caused a fire to break out at the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Fort Duquesne Blvd and 8th Street at 5:21 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say a man who was a Three Rivers Arts Festival employee was taken to a hospital with second-degree burns in serious but stable condition.

Organizers say the fire involved kitchen equipment.

The fire is now under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

