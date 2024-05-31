Missing man found dead, Pittsburgh police say

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A missing man has been found dead, Pittsburgh Police say.

Pittsburgh Police say Mohamed Elhadi Mohamed, 24, was located dead outside of the city Friday morning. Police have not said which neighborhood he was found in at this time.

Mohamed was last seen in Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhood on Wednesday.

Mohamed was a recent refugee to the U.S.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

